Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson seems to have gotten a new revelation about Twitter probably due to experience she might have had on the platform.
Yvonne Nelson in a tweet via her Twitter handle revealed that people don’t read to understand on Twitter. She added that they are always in a hurry to reply.
“Realized this thing on twitter, peeps dont read to understand. They are always in a hurry to reply what they think you tweeted,” Yvonne Nelson wrote.
Realized this thing on twitter, peeps dont read to understand. They are always in a hurry to reply what they think you tweeted.
— 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) July 7, 2020
