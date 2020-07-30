Sexy Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has got tongues wagging on social media after she teased her followers on Instagram with a rare view of her bum as she shook it and stopped.

The beautiful mother of one did not just get the attention of her fans but also that of talented singer and songwriter, Peter Okoye who seems surprised.

Reacting to the video, Peter Okoye, also called Mr P, a former member of defunct music group P-Square used a laughing emoji to express how he felt after watching the billionaire wife made an attempt to twerk.

Watch video of Regina Daniels showing off her soft bum below;

See Mr P reaction below;

