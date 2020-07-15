In a trending video, a physically challenged man was spotted driving a tricycle with one hand and one leg in the city of Lagos.
As seen in the video, the physically impaired man who is without a right hand, uses his right leg to alternate the use of a right hand on the vehicle’s steering.
The video was shared by an Instagram user, @i_am__orlah who gave it the caption,
This is [sic] a man with one hand hustling in agege supporting his hand with his [sic] leg driving a tricycle
Watch as the keke rider takes off in the Lagos traffic below,
