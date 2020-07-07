A Nigerian lady identified simply as Deborah has appealed to a mother to come and take custody of her baby after leaving her behind in a church.
According to Deborah, the woman gave her the beautiful baby in church, and then she vanished without telling her where she was going to.
However, ever since she left, she hasn’t returned to the church to demand for her baby and Deborah is now appealing to her via a video to come back for her beautiful baby.
“Mummy baby please come and carry your beautiful child. I’m not that strong to take care of your baby please”, Deborah pleaded.
Watch the video below;
disappeared. . According to the lady identified as Deborah, the woman gave her the beautiful baby in church and then she vanished without telling her where she was going to. . Deborah has appealed to the mother to come for her baby as she doesn't have the strength to cater for the baby.
