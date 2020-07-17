It looks like online beggars have frustrated Nollywood actress, filmmaker, director and producer, Toyin Abraham as she in a recent post disclosed she is tired of them.

The mother of one took to her Twitter handle to slam those always begging her for financial aid on social media.

Read her response below:

“Is it that you people think I pick money or the floor or is just a curse cos it’s really frustrating I must confess

Please leave me alone. I beg you where will I see house rent please. It is frustrating please”

The actress is, however, not the first celebrity to express their disappointment over online beggars.

Some celebrities have in time past, expressed concerns over some fans soliciting for financial support on their various social media platforms.

