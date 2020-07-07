And yet another rape case! And what more? This time, it is from one of the so-called men of God who are meant to be preaching persistently to abolish animalistic behaviour.

A 44-year-old Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Ogo Oluwa parish in Ogun state, identified as Oluwafemi Oyebola, has been arrested for allegedly raping his daughter.

The cleric was picked up by the police after a complaint by his daughter who claimed he raped her several and got her pregnant on multiple occasions.

The victim had reported at the Owode-Egbado divisional headquarters that the abuse began in the year 2015 shortly after the demise of her mother. She told the Police that she got pregnant for her father three times but he took her to a nurse who terminated the pregnancies, each time.

She told the police that after the third pregnancy was terminated, her father did family planning for her so as not to get pregnant any longer. She got tired of his evil act and summoned the courage to report an NGO, Advocacy For Children, and Vulnerable Persons Network who led her to the police station.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the pastor was immediately arrested after the case was reported at the police station. He said;

“On interrogation, the suspect made a confessional statement that all that his daughter said was nothing but the whole truth.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.”

