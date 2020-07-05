In a new tragic report, a young makeup artist is said to have died on her birthday while she was dancing as she celebrated her special day. Deborah Tushima had hours before her death, taken to her social media page to thank God for adding another year and more particularly, thanked Him for the gift of life.

However, in a rather tragic circumstance, Deborah is said to have slumped and died while she was dancing at her birthday celebration in Jos, the capital of Plateau state. Her quite shocked friends have since taken to social media to mourn the late Deborah as they express their shock over her sudden and quite tragic death.

One of her friends, Andrew wrote on his page,

Deborah Tushima How do I control my tears 😥😥😥😭😭😭😭😭😭

How am I even gonna write this tribute 😭😭????

How do I believe that you died same yestday you had yr birthday celebration 😥😭😭😭😭

Slumped and died while dancing 😭😭😭😭

Am heart broken 😭😭😭😭😭, how I wish God could give another chance 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😥😥😥😥

Rest well sweetheart ♥️♥️😘😥😭😭😭😭

