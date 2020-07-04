Eva Modika, a South African model and News Anchor, has taken to social media to show off the house she just built for her parents. According to a post on her Instagram page, she has been building the house for a while now. She revealed that it took hard work and perseverance to achieve the feat.
Basking under the euphoria of her newly accomplished project, the model said family is the best team one would ever have.
In her words,
“The house I’ve been building for my parents is finally done. 🙏🏻 through hard work and perseverance… Sepedi se re, kgotlelelo e tswala Katlego.”
