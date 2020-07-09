Popular Veteran Nigerian female rapper, Adesola Adesimbo Idowu, famously known as Weird MC, today July 9th marked her 50th birthday.

Weird MC, who is now a born-again Christian, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her special day by thanking and reaffirming her believe in God.

She wrote,

“it’s my day today Life remains a Gift. i never want to take it for granted. i choose to leave this here. My Name Is Adeshola Idowu

Until my Heavenly Father calls me away from this world to live eternally with Him, I want to make it clear that I believe in JESUS CHRIST as the True Lord and my ONE and ONLY Savior.

Despite the fact that I am human, a sinner, and I neglect Him daily, I believe that Jesus is the ONLY Son of God, born of a virgin, sacrificed on the cross, died for all of our sins and then rose Victoriously on the 3rd day.

He loves us all dearly beyond our deepest understandings and by His Grace, forgives us our sins if we truly ask.

HIS Word says ” For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16

This is the best challenge ever, I nominate you to carry on this challenge as long as I tag you on this post to continue this challenge. so if the Holy Spirit moves you to spread the Gospel of Christ, just copy and paste on your wall, replace my name and picture with yours and make this your status update.

Finally, How many Amens can I get for being a believer in The Father, Son, and Holy Spirit!”

