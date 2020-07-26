Another addict of popular addiction, masturbation has cried out for help.

A Nairaland user has shared the story of a Nigerian Christian lady who is addicted to watching pornography and masturbating. in the story. The lady has been affected psychologically and has become very forgetful and due to this, she has been tagged a lier at her workplace and her forgetfulness is about to cost her her job.

Read her story:

Good morning everyone.

The subject refers,

I am a Christian. However, I have been struggling with a whole lot of non-Christian like habit. One of such habit is watching of pornography and masturbating. This habit has lingered for more than 10 years now.

I am an introvert probably what has made it worse and perpetual.

I don’t like this act. But I usually still practice it.

I believe God loves me but he hates this act. I really don’t know how to STOP IT.

Pls I need help. This has really affected my relationship with the Holy Spirit, myself and other people please help.

Also, I have discovered that in the past 2 years i have been so disorganized, and forgetful.

At work, I have been termed a LIER. I feel really embarrassed with myself when people give me something and I forget I have been given or I don’t know where exactly I kept it. Then I will be asked about the same thing I won’t be able to find it. Sometimes I deny it was ever given to me because I can’t remember It was ever given to me.

This has brought me a lot of struggles at work(banking) and has made me ever so frustrated with myself.

I WASN’T LIKE THIS before. It so unfortunate this is happening to me.

My prayer life too has gone down the drain it’s zero. I attend church service Sunday however due to the current lockdown I can say I don’t have any relationship with God!

Please I need help.

