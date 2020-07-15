Nigerian R&B singer and songwriter, Praise Adejo better known as Praiz, in a latest statement has announced the launch of his own record label named ‘Cicada Music’.

Praiz made the announcement known via his social media pages on Tuesday evening.

Recall that Praiz came into the limelight after he finished as second runner-up at the maiden season of ‘Project Fame West Africa.”

“Hey Guys! I’m glad to present to you my record company CICADA MUSIC. A beginning of a brand new movement focused on quality entertainment…” Praiz wrote.

Praiz has also worked with the likes of Awilo Longomba, Cobhams, Wizkid, Seyi Shay, Bez and MI.

HOT NOW