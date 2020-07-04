President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement on Saturday via his personal aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad saluted a Nigerian man identified as Ikenna Nweke, who returned a missing wallet with huge sums of money in Japan.

Bashir Ahmad wrote on Twitter, “President Buhari sends warm greetings and commendation to a Nigerian doctorate student in University of Tsukuba, Japan, Mr Ikenna Nweke, who returned a missing wallet with huge sums of money to the police, and also turned down offer of a percentage by the authorities.”

“President Buhari salutes Mr. Ikenna Nweke for projecting the values of honesty, integrity and contentment that should be the hallmark of a people, noting that good virtues and propriety are the hallmark of every culture in Nigeria, while crimes and criminalities are exceptions,” he added.

