Nigerian prophetess, Mary Olubori of Rock of Salvation Apostolic Church, ROSAC has come under fire for allegedly selling her saliva for £1000 (N550k) to her members.
According to numerous social media users, the renowned Prophetess despite the Covid-19 pandemic, spits in water and serves out to her congregation for the sum of N550,000.
One post on Facebook reads;
“OLUBORI SELLS HER SALIVA FOR £1000 TO HER MEMBERS
London based prophetess Mary Olajuwon Iyabo Olubori sells her saliva for £1000 to her members .please ministers of God is this act bibilical? Strange things are happening in London oooo”
Another post ion Twitter reads;
“So in this COVID 19 , A prophetess is spitting inside Water for her members deliverance ? Or what am I hearing about Prophetess Mary Olubori ?????????”
