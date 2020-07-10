Popular social media, Twitter Nigeria is well known for different trends which also comes with ridiculous trends.

Recent a trend “How Many People Have You Slept” have gone viral on the platform as many people revealed the number of people they have slept with.

Funny enough others disclosed they ve lost count. Some other people were however shocked when they saw people they didn’t expect to have experience such disclosed theirs.

See reactions below;

How many people have you slept with?

Ans: only this year alone 45🌚

Don’t judge me twitter girls sweet pic.twitter.com/7GQaYvaqpq — SavageKing♔ (@vikiing_) July 10, 2020

How many people have you slept with..??🤔 Me : 👇🏽👇🏽 NB: But that was before I became born again 💁🏼

Then I backslide again 😏 https://t.co/CsJ71Vht7y — DON LONGEVITY® 🇳🇬 (@Longevity_Dan) July 10, 2020

How many people have you slept with Me ☹️0 pic.twitter.com/x4uEQAjUs0 — soulless alpha wolf 🐺 🔥 (@mr_maysterious) July 10, 2020

How Many People Have You Slept Me:👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/d8mMRxyRpS — N-Gabriel (@online__king1) July 10, 2020

* judgement day “ Angel : you’re a very good man and from all I’ve read about you,heaven is sure for you but lemme finish. Angel : How many people have you slept….. Me : where is the road to hell? — London used boyfriend (@london_Akan) July 10, 2020

How many people have you slept with ? Madam it's alright, we know you can't recall 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RFfcqxqrpQ — EMPEROR TOKS👑 (@Unserious_Toks) July 10, 2020

Eni tema koba le n wa. Which kin question be how many people have you slept with — 苏 珊 (@SusanInnocent3) July 10, 2020

