A Nigerian man identified as Tunddy has taken to his Twitter handle to claimed that there is nobody that can tell him they did their WASSCE themselves.

He wrote, “There is nobody on this earth that can tell me they did their WAEC themselves without little or no help.”

There is nobody on this earth that can tell me they did their WAEC themselves without little or no help. — Boy has no name (@tunddy) July 10, 2020

While some others supported his statement, others opposed him as they stated that they did the exam themselves.

See some of the reactions below;

@Lollylarry1 if them help you for WAEC we for don see am jare. You won't have the brain to do all these your compound amebo without someone having poured hot water on you ooo.

WELL may be he is reffering to his generation ma — Dr Lawal Ismail (@Doclawis) July 12, 2020

I did my WAEC without any help. If only you know how much I detest exam malpractice. I was even in Anti corruption club in Kings College then — the HUMANSEXUAL (@labi_rhodes) July 11, 2020

I'm sure your teachers coached you in passing the exams???? — Boy has no name (@tunddy) July 12, 2020

I wrote all my exams in this life with no help from anyone. I don't want help and I don't like to be disturbed. I have never failed any exam in my entire life also! — Rafii (@rabu005) July 12, 2020

Thousands of people did with no help. When people start thinking they must get help before they can pass a common exam, they end up in future always asking for giveaways on Twitter. — bassey (@ba55ey) July 11, 2020

LMFAOOO. I don’t understand how people did their WAEC with "help". The only help you should get is in coaching and preparing adequately. — The Godfather JP (@AyoOyalowo) July 12, 2020

This is coming at a time when it is yet to be known if Nigerian students will participate in this year WASSCE owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

See also: JUST IN: FG reneges on scheduled resumption for schools, says no more WAEC this year

HOT NOW