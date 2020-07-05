Following the release of Sugar Rush, which saw Adesua Etomi playing the lead role, her performance in the movie has spark reactions from Nigerians as many applauded her.

However, it took a new turn during the weekend as Nigerians took to Twitter to compare Adesua Etomi to Nigeria’s veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, who recently became a member of the Oscar Academy.

While many stated that Adesua and Genevieve were equally good, others considered it an insult to compare Adesua to Genevieve.

See reactions below;

Comparing Adesua to Genevieve is how you know she’s doing a damn good job — Fure (@ofure__) July 5, 2020

Abeg what is going on on this app!! I don tire! How will someone just wake up and decide to be disrespectful!!! I mean, I love mercy… Genevieve I like and adesua I am indifferent about… but you can’t compare genny ooo. That lady is on. Different level!! — Lady Capricorn… 🔱💄💋 (@verablingz) July 5, 2020

Fam, I don’t know where the ‘not really a good actress’ is coming from.. and I’m not even a Genevieve fan like that https://t.co/v9Crmyh5zT — Folayan (@Onflood_) July 5, 2020

Y'all comparing Adesua to my crush Genevieve need prayers now — 💥Nwa📒Teacher🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@karlz_presh) July 5, 2020

I think Adesua is learning from Genevieve. So, I will be surprised if she answers to your guys’ opinions here. — Makua Eyisi (@makuamissions) July 5, 2020

For the fact that Genevieve doesn’t act some certain roles now doesn’t mean she didn’t Murder those roles back in the days… I mean! Put some respect in that name ooo😡 — Lady Capricorn… 🔱💄💋 (@verablingz) July 5, 2020

Putting Adesua in the same category with Genevieve is utmost disrespect. Genevieve is great.

Adesua is good. https://t.co/NazLkFKvEH — POJE THEE STALLION🐎 (@Iam_Poje) July 5, 2020

