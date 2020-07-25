On another episode of the kind of drama partners face in a relationship, a young Nigerian lady shared screenshots of her Whatsapp chat with her boyfriend who was stealing from her account and deleting the alerts from her phone so that she wouldn’t know.

When the lady realized, she confronted him up about it so they could address the issue but surprising he felt he was being insulted as he hadn’t done anything wrong, claiming what is hers is also his, so in his defense, he didn’t steal it but collected.

