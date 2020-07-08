Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Real Church of Satan denies Abia Branch, warns people to be wary of scammers using their name

by San
July 8, 2020
in News
Following the demolition of Assemblies of Light Bearer Greater Church of Lucifer, popularly known as the Church of Satan in Abia, the official twitter account of the Church has denied connections to the Abia branch.

Recall A man named Mr. Ifekwe Udo, who is said to be the founder of the Church of Satan in Ohafia, Abia state has been arrested by the police. A news blog called Abia Gazette shared the news on Facebook.

Instablog joined numerous tabloids in breaking the news but the caught the attention of the Church of Satan account on Twitter. The official Twitter account for the Church of Satan responded and denied being associated with the premises or founder in Abia State.

Their tweet read: “This has nothing to do with us or Satanism. As we’ve repeatedly warned people, avoid scammers like this and get accurate information directly from [the official website was included underneath].”

