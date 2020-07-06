Former teen actress, Regina Daniels was recently filmed dancing with her aged billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Regina and Ned complement each other as they could be seen singing along and dancing to Fireboy DML’s song “Vibration” while the rest of the kids watch on from the back. Ned seems to be proud of his young wife for being able to give her a child.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, The actors Guild lead by the President, Emeka Rollas presented a gift to the Prince Nwoko“s family during a weekly family reunion where they all come together for different sports activities, the Sun reports.

This news has since sparked different reactions from Nigerians on the different social platforms.

