Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has made her first public appearance since the birth of her daughter. Regina was with her co-wife, their husband and children, as they went shopping at the mall.

In a new video, the Nwoko family ware seen picking out clothes for the kids and other members of the family. Regina’s co-wife even helped pick up cute little shorts and said it was for the actress’ new baby. See the video below:

Nwoko and Daniels tied the knot back in 2019.

The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local government area, Delta State.

