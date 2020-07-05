Emma Nyra has reacted to the way people are celebrating the arrest of Hushpuppi for fraud. Taking to her social media page, Emma Nyra stated that she is tired of people being happy about what happened to Hushpuppi stating that she is tired of reading about someone else’s downfall.

She wrote;

A lot of people are happy about what happened to Hushpuppi because he was oppressing them on social media. The truth is that rejoicing in his downfall is not gonna put money in your pocket. I’m tired of reading about someone else’s downfall. Let me jeje hustle my own.

