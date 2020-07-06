Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo Turns 59 Today.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share dapper new photos of himself and wrote; “59 and counting! Grateful! Thankful! #birthdayboy #2020nofallingofhand”

Mofe-Damijo (popularly known as RMD, born 6 July 1961) is a Nigerian actor and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State. In 2005 he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 12th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2016.

Mofe-Damijo was married to Nigerian journalist/publisher, May Ellen-Ezekiel. After her death in 1996, Richard Mofe-Damijo married TV personality, Jumobi Adegbesan, who later left TV for the corporate world.

Mofe-Damijo has four children: two with his current wife and two from his previous marriage.

