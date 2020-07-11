A Nigerian Author has taken to his twitter page to share a video that captured the moment a manatee was captured and killed by fishermen in Rivers State.

According to Wikipedia, Manatees are large, fully aquatic, mostly herbivorous marine mammals sometimes known as sea cows. There are three accepted living species of Trichechidae, representing three of the four living species in the order Sirenia: the Amazonian manatee, the West Indian manatee, and the West African manatee

Sharing the video, he wrote ;

Community jolliment: Fisherman kills Sea Cow with Spear in Adada Community, Odual Kingdom, Rivers State.

All households in the community usually get a share of the meat.

Congratulations sir.

See Video below ;

