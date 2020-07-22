Adut Akech, the South Sudanese-Australian model who is seen in many loved up photos recently with Nigerian singer Runtown, has sparked off speculations of engagement to the singer. These speculations started when she shared a video where she happily flaunts an engagement online.

The model who was together with her friends in the car was seen excitedly showing off her engagement ring as one asked: “Is this for real”.

The Australian model has sparked dating rumors with the singer in the past weeks as they were seen around each other a lot in photos shared online.

Here is the video below;

Adut Akech shows off engagement ring in video

