Adut Akech, the South Sudanese-Australian model who is seen in many loved up photos recently with Nigerian singer Runtown, has sparked off speculations of engagement to the singer. These speculations started when she shared a video where she happily flaunts an engagement online.
The model who was together with her friends in the car was seen excitedly showing off her engagement ring as one asked: “Is this for real”.
The Australian model has sparked dating rumors with the singer in the past weeks as they were seen around each other a lot in photos shared online.
Here is the video below;
Adut Akech shows off engagement ring in video
