Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has achieved a new milestone as she bags an endorsement deal with top betting company in the country.

Ruth Kadiri who have appeared in many blockbuster movies took to her official Instagram Page to share the good news with fans and followers.

The sexy screen diva via the post noted how glad she is to have become the face of the betting company and she hopes they enjoy more milestone with their partnership.

Top celebrities in the entertainment world have also joined her in the celebration as they pray she achieves more milestones.

She posted on her official Instagram Page:

