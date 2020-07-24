Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has achieved a new milestone as she bags an endorsement deal with top betting company in the country.
Ruth Kadiri who have appeared in many blockbuster movies took to her official Instagram Page to share the good news with fans and followers.
The sexy screen diva via the post noted how glad she is to have become the face of the betting company and she hopes they enjoy more milestone with their partnership.
Top celebrities in the entertainment world have also joined her in the celebration as they pray she achieves more milestones.
She posted on her official Instagram Page:
View this post on Instagram
Guess who is the latest ambassador of @bettybingong I have been a player of bingo since the launch in Africa and i am to finally be part of the family Join a game room and buy tickets that contains a set of numbers. The more tickets you buy, the higher your chances of winning When the game starts the system calls out random numbers which are automatically marked on your tickets Depending on the type of Bingo game you are playing, the first player(s) to get a certain pattern or all the numbers marked, wins the game! @bettybingong
HOT NOW
- Lovely photos of Emanuella as she celebrates 10th birthday
- BBNaija: Ozo explains what will happen to their kids if Nengi and him were to get married (VIDEO)
- Breaking: Hushpuppi has been released as confirmed by information from US federal Bureau of Prisons (Details)
Discussion about this post