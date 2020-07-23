Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has disclosed that she can’t get enough of her friend cum colleague, Regina Daniels.
Ruth Kadiri made this known as she shared a new photo of Regina on her personal Instagram handle.
She wrote on IG, “Can’t get over her don’t get over her.”
Ruth, who is wig seller has quite a number of Regina Daniels’ photos on her page.
HOT NOW
- Lovely photos of Emanuella as she celebrates 10th birthday
- BBNaija: Ozo explains what will happen to their kids if Nengi and him were to get married (VIDEO)
- Breaking: Hushpuppi has been released as confirmed by information from US federal Bureau of Prisons (Details)
Discussion about this post