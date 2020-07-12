Fans of Reality TV star, Tacha are reportedly cooking up a plan to buy her a staggering gift of Maserati for her birthday coming up later this year, reports claim.

Recall that Tacha received a surprise Mercedes Benz car gift reportedly worth N9m, from her fans and well-wishers on her last birthday.

The titans are on course to go out of their way to make a bold statement again on Tacha’s Silver Jubilee.

It looks like the reality star is getting another car gift after one of her fans noted that they are contributing money to buy Tacha a Maserati worth ₦50 million.

David Ibikiri,a twitter user noted that a ‘Masaratti’ is needed because it has the same logo as Tacha’s trident.

“Ok, let’s settle this once & for all…… Tacha’s next birthday, we the Titans Trident emblem are buying a car known as Masarrati, the car has the trident as it’s logo. With this one, they can go & kee themselves if they want.”, he tweeted.

