A jealous dog bites newborn twin girls of one Elaine Novais to death in Brazil. The newborn twin babies, — Anne and Analú — were attacked and killed by their family dog. The mother of the premature twin sisters had left them briefly to speak to a neighbor when the dog attacked.

According to The Sun, the baby girls died on June 23, a month later after they were prematurely delivered. Elaine was to go through a cesarean surgery to deliver the baby but they arrived a month earlier to the scheduled date of operation.

The dog involved in the killing had been in the family for five years. TheLabrador and American Foxhound mix used to be docile up until the arrival of the newborn babies. However, since the arrival of Anne and Analú, the dog became jealous and hostile.