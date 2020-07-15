The plus-size Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has insulted one of her fans on social media for making a comment on a fake photo she posted.

The big, confident Nollywood star has savagely replied to a fan who quizzed about her gate after she was busted for editing her photo.

The actress posted a photo of herself on her Instagram page to show she has lost weight as she tries to advertise for a particular product.

But unfortunately for her, she was caught for editing the photo trying to throw just in the eyes of her fans.

See screenshot:

