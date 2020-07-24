The new Premier League season will commence on September 12 and and run until May 23, 2021.

The 20 top-flight clubs confirmed the calendar during a virtual meeting today, with new fixture list set to be unveiled weeks before the action restarts.

A statement from the Premier League read:

“Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.

“The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

The current Premier League season will end on Sunday, July 26, with Liverpool already crowned champions of Premier League 2019/2020 season.

The Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated the Premier League this year and won the league with seven games to spare in late June. It took them 28 wins and 86 points to win the title.

