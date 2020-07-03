World tennis star, Serena Williams took to her social media handle to share some lovely photos of her daughter, Alexis, and her self as they trained together at a tennis court in matching sportswear.

A 2-year-old Alexis was seen posing with a bat like a professional tennis player alongside her mum. Perhaps, she could follow the same route as her mother in the nearest future.

Serena and Alexis rocked different colour of sneakers but adorned similar purple outfits.

See photos;

HOT NOW