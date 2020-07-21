Shatta Bandle is in mourning as he has lost his father, Alhaji Idrissu, Monday, July 20. Shatta Bandle confirmed the news of his loss on his Snapchat.
Reports gathered that his father has been ill for some time but was receiving treatment until he passed away on Monday morning.
Shatta Bandle’s father came up on social media for the first time after the Instagram star shared a photo describing him as lovely.
The self-acclaimed Africa’s richest billionaire mourned late Alhaji Idrissu as he shared a photo of him as captioned;
“RIP to my real father, dead today.”
See below:
HOT NOW
- Why I married Lateef Lawal despite his 5 wives and many kids – Liz Anjorin finally speaks up
- See photos of a pregnant woman with an abnormal baby bump that is going viral online -How many babies do you think she is carrying?
- Na man you be -Omotola Ekehinde applauds husband for flying private jet to the US to bring their children back home
Discussion about this post