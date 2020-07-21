Shatta Bandle is in mourning as he has lost his father, Alhaji Idrissu, Monday, July 20. Shatta Bandle confirmed the news of his loss on his Snapchat.

Reports gathered that his father has been ill for some time but was receiving treatment until he passed away on Monday morning.

Shatta Bandle’s father came up on social media for the first time after the Instagram star shared a photo describing him as lovely.

The self-acclaimed Africa’s richest billionaire mourned late Alhaji Idrissu as he shared a photo of him as captioned;

“RIP to my real father, dead today.”

See below:

