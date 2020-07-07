Yoruba actress Jaiye Kuti seems to be elated over her upcoming birthday as she flaunts her curves in a red body hug outfit.

Jaiye Kuti looked lovy that even her best friend and colleague, Bimbo Oshin had to respond saying “She carry front, she carry back and she come get good heart join. In massive advance to you my love. Eni bi okan mi, Alake temi nikan. Se bo se wu eeee. Wa last lagbara olorun”

Jaiyeola Kuti is well known in the Yoruba movie industry. She has carved a niche for herself and she is good at what she does just like her best friend, Bimbo Oshin.

