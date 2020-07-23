A Nigerian man has shared his ride experience with the first female Bolt Driver he has ever commuted with. The man identified as Zaddy Clinton took the microblogging platform to recount his experience with the unconventional driver who’d picked him up earlier.

According to him, the woman is a civil servant with two kids who uses her private care for the cab-hailing services to augment her income. During a discourse while en route, the woman shared her experiences with passengers with a curious Clinton. Read her account below

Clinton wrote:

The Bolt driver that just dropped me off is/was a woman. While on the trip, we spoke at length & during our conversation I enquired how she handles annoying riders. Lol she said and I quote “Some ladies especially young girls can be unnecessarily rude, i prefer male riders” She narrated an instance when she was on a trip with a girl passenger, she recieved a call from a client she usually picks at a particular time, she politely notified this girl that it was an urgent call she needed to pick. The girl said & I quote “how dare you a pick call While on a ride, if I report your account, you will will say passengers are wicked” A polite request meted with an unprovoked response. Very bad. She went on to give several accounts of how some females are very horrible passengers, she wished she could end some trips & as Them to come down from her car. The woman in question said shes a civil servant with 2 kids and does bolt sometimes after work to compliment her income. According to her she has never had any altercation/misunderstanding with any male rider. Never ooo. Not even once lol

