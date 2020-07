Official Lyta is the latest father in town as he welcomes a baby boy with his girlfriend.

The Nigerian singer was congratulated by Marlian Music CEO, Naira Marley on the birth of his newborn baby adding that the resemblance is striking between the father and son.

“@official_lyta This boy resemble u oo. Congrats broski”, Naira Marley captioned as he shared a photo of his Lyta’s son on his Instagram stories.