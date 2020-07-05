Nigerian artiste Abbey Elias, better known as Skiibii Mayana, in a recent post via his Instagram page to show off his newly completed house.
This also comes as the “Sensima” crooner marks his 28th birthday with the huge property.
Skibi in a post on the photo-sharing app (Instagram), shared before and after images of his new mansion with a caption which reads;
“Double celebration BIRTHDAY and NEW CRIB #alhamdulilah”
