Social media influencer, Adedamola “Adeherself” Adewale, has been granted a N500,000 bail by an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

The social media sensation, who had been in the custody of the EFCC following her arraignment in court on July 7, is facing a charge of possession of fraudulent documents.

Miss Adewale was arrested following intelligence received by the EFCC on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

In a ruling on Wednesday, July 15, Justice Sherifat Solebo also ordered that Adewale must provide two sureties with reliable means of income which would be verified by the court.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 5 for substantive hearing.

