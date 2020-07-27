Former law maker now political activist, Shehu Sani, in a latest statement has reacted to the criticism of popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) TV by some prominent Nigerians.

Since the commence of the season 1, some Nigerians have always shown displeasure at the show, claiming it lacks moral value and not good for children.

However, Shehu Sani reacted by saying the attitude of critics of the programme is to watch it and then criticise it.

The former lawmaker stressed that rather than watching and criticising the show, people who do not like the reality show should not watch at all.

He wrote via his Twitter handle, “Some elders approach to #BBNaija is to watch & attack, watch & condemn instead of not to watch at all,” he said.

