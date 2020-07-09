Gospel artiste, Tim Godfrey recently announced he is set to release a new song featuring Korede Bello.
However, the statement didn’t go down well with fans of the popular gospel artiste, who stated that their music niches were different.
Others were of the opinion that Tim Goffrey is suppose to be led by the Holy Spirit.
See reactions below;
HOT NOW
- Funke Akindele gifts Pa James a new house after losing home to flood
- Daddy and Mommy duties: Chioma and Davido spend quality time with Ifeanyi in his playroom (Video)
- T.D. Jakes’ Daughter Tells The Story Of How She DISGRACED Her Father After Getting Pregnant at 14 (VIDEO)
Discussion about this post