Popular British rapper, Stephanie Victoria Allen better known as Stefflon Don took to social media on Thursday to celebrate her Nigerian singer boyfriend Burna Boy on his 29th birthday.

Stefflon Don, who is the girlfriend of the African Giant songster shared some pictures and video Instagram to rain encomiums on her lover.

She wrote: “In her words, “Love yo a$$ forever and a day my sweetie pie cakes. Guys go wish Burna Boy a Happy Birthday! #MyHeart”

