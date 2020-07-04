Nigerian reality show star, Nina, has taken to social media to speak on false abuse accusations. In a post shared on her Instastories, the soon to be mum, said men and women who make false claims of rape and sexual abuse need to be given a serious beating in the market square before they are dragged to court.

Her post reads;

Men & women who make false Rape/Sexual assault/ Sexual abuse claims need serious beating at the market square hten jail + civil lawsuits.

Stop trying to ruin people’s lives and reputation.

The people, the public aka Trial by media idios, y’all need to stop trying to End people’s lives cuz someone said something. Let people have their day in court with Real Facts. Stop trying people from a story u heard.

A lot of men & women have been victim of lies, families destroyed, careers ruined. Let’s be cautious & stop being too quick to END PEOPLE. Rape is a terrible thing, don’t play with it.