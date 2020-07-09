Former BBNaija star, Tacha was left heart broken after a Twitter user accused her of using her late mother to play the “pity card” in the house.

The Twitter user identified as @sexydoyin1 wrote an open letter to the organizers of the Big Brother Naija show, telling them not to bring in housemates whose mothers have passed away.

She wrote,

“Dear Big brother,

Please we are tired of the death of my mother made me bitter story every year, please we do not want any1 whose mother is dead this seaso abeg

Maybe someone without father tho , lets see how they spin the narrative “.

See the tweet below;

