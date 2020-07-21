The love life of the Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi and the daughter of the billion oil magnate, Temi Otedola is something to envy as the music star shared photos of the love birds on vacation sponsored by the sister of the beautiful sensational Disc Jockey, Dj cuppy for his birthday celebration.

Mr. Eazi shared some nice loved up photos of him and his heartthrob on vacation which according to his caption was all his babe’s idea. The billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter seem to be bearing the cost of the vacation to celebrate the birthday of her lover.

The singer posted the photos on his Twitter page with the caption:

Got Flewweeeeeeeedddd out by the Wifey!!!!

See photos:

