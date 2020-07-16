Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the Twitter accounts hacked by bitcoins scammers.

While Twitter has revealed that the hack was as a result social media engineering, Nigerians have taken to their handles to react.

“We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools,” Twitter said.

Some Nigerians were quick to point at Hushpuppi, who was recently arrested others stated that it was good he was arrested before the Twitter hack else he would have been said to be the brain behind.

See the reactions below;

I'm suspecting this twitter hack might be Hushpuppi o🤔 That boy can do and undo. Who knows whether he's still in the custody of @FBI sef😂#twitterhacked — SAVIOURICON🌏 (@iamSaviourIcon) July 16, 2020

ThankGod Hushpuppi is still in their custody. Imagine if he was repatriated to Nigeria and this happened. — Emmy (@Emmy11762485) July 16, 2020

#twitterhacked these hackers are senior bros to Hushpuppi o. Lots of verified accounts hacked, they've gotten almost 120,000 dollars. But who will fall for such scam? Definitely not Nigerians. pic.twitter.com/pDrl2AHJgH — Otitokoro (@Otitokoro5) July 16, 2020

Hushpuppi sent from Dubai to the US & suddenly Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Apple, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Obama & so on are getting hacked through a Bitcoin Scam. "You can silence the Big Dog, but you can't Hush the puppies. #BitcoinScam #bitcoinhackers #twitterhacked #MadeInLagos https://t.co/bpAykrQUEe — Joey & Femi (@joey_femi) July 16, 2020

And nope Hushpuppi and his ilk have done not very much to affect your chances at anything (except you are in the financial industry: this will result in more checks)

Die that narrative that being nigerian limits you (well you go chop bants).. the only limit is YOURSELF! — ugo gbuzuo: ocha keeee (@onyeigboasef) July 16, 2020

If Hushpuppi wasn’t locked up, my naija people would have said he is the one Co-ordinating the Twitter bitcoin scam 😂 — PoxieBones (@lanresegilola) July 16, 2020

