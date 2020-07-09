Felicitation as Nollywood actress and model Linda Ejiofor welcomes newborn baby with husband Ibrahim Suleiman at 33 years of age.
Nollywood couple, Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman have welcomed their baby to the world.
Ibrahim Suleiman shared the big news on his social media page with a picture of him loved up with his pregnant wife, Linda Ejiofor with caption confirming they have welcomed their newborn baby.
It reads;
And then we were three…thank you Father. Your word has indeed become flesh.
#isquared18 #iCub3d20
#IbrahimSuleiman
#ihuomalindaejiofor
#Approved
#sonOfAisha
HOT NOW
- Funke Akindele gifts Pa James a new house after losing home to flood
- Daddy and Mommy duties: Chioma and Davido spend quality time with Ifeanyi in his playroom (Video)
- T.D. Jakes’ Daughter Tells The Story Of How She DISGRACED Her Father After Getting Pregnant at 14 (VIDEO)
Discussion about this post