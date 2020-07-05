Recall that Ifeoluwa Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy some few weeks back dumped Arsenal Football club and went on to join Manchester United following the Gunners defeat to Brighton.
See also: I can no longer stay in a toxic relationship – DJ Cuppy says goodbye to Arsenal after another defeat to Brighton
Well, it looks like DJ Cuppy withdrawing her support for Arsenal has been a blessing in disguise as the EPL club has won 4 games in a row since she dumped them.
DJ Cuppy took a shade at Arsenal while celebrating Man Utd win against Bournemouth, however, actor and singer, Banky W went on to mention that Arsenal has been doing well since she left.
See tweet below;
It's like the break up was good for both sides oh. Your ex has won 4 in a row!!! 😁😁🤣🤣🕺🏽💃🏽#COYG https://t.co/nGfnSapnul
— Banky Wellington (@BankyW) July 4, 2020
Ace producer, Samklef also reacted. He said;
U are still checking ur ex out ? We go break up with u o. 😂 choose one… remember in the Bible thou shall not look back or else u go turn to salt. 🏃 https://t.co/CAcOA86jHt
— PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) July 4, 2020
HOT NOW
- My husband looked like a farmer when we met – Regina Daniels-Nwoko
- How Hushpuppi’s bestie, Woodberry, chatted unknowingly with an FBI agent (screenshots)
- Throwback: This young man was the first to expose Hushpuppi’s criminal activities in 2017
Discussion about this post