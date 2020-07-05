Recall that Ifeoluwa Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy some few weeks back dumped Arsenal Football club and went on to join Manchester United following the Gunners defeat to Brighton.

Well, it looks like DJ Cuppy withdrawing her support for Arsenal has been a blessing in disguise as the EPL club has won 4 games in a row since she dumped them.

DJ Cuppy took a shade at Arsenal while celebrating Man Utd win against Bournemouth, however, actor and singer, Banky W went on to mention that Arsenal has been doing well since she left.

See tweet below;

It's like the break up was good for both sides oh. Your ex has won 4 in a row!!! 😁😁🤣🤣🕺🏽💃🏽#COYG https://t.co/nGfnSapnul — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) July 4, 2020

Ace producer, Samklef also reacted. He said;

U are still checking ur ex out ? We go break up with u o. 😂 choose one… remember in the Bible thou shall not look back or else u go turn to salt. 🏃 https://t.co/CAcOA86jHt — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) July 4, 2020

