Man only wishes, all the power belongs to God. The family actor Deyemi Okanlawon testifies to this through a post he shared on his Instagram page narrating the story of how a doctor told him and his wife that they will not be able to have children.

The Nollywood actor recounted being told 4 years ago that he and his wife cannot have children.

In a post celebrating his child, Demide’s 4th birthday, Deyemi Okanlawon revealed that the doctors had told him and his wife that they could not have children but he had a strong conviction that they would have their own children and it came to pass.

He shared an adorable picture of himself and his child as a newborn and captioned it;

