Man only wishes, all the power belongs to God. The family actor Deyemi Okanlawon testifies to this through a post he shared on his Instagram page narrating the story of how a doctor told him and his wife that they will not be able to have children.
The Nollywood actor recounted being told 4 years ago that he and his wife cannot have children.
In a post celebrating his child, Demide’s 4th birthday, Deyemi Okanlawon revealed that the doctors had told him and his wife that they could not have children but he had a strong conviction that they would have their own children and it came to pass.
He shared an adorable picture of himself and his child as a newborn and captioned it;
After 3 yrs of trying and then finally being told we couldn’t conceive your mum came home crying. I held her close and let her cry then when she was done I tilted up her face, looked her straight in the eyes and told her “That’s not what God told me! We will have our own children!”. On this day, 10th July, 4 years ago I woke up to the cry of a child my heart swelled with love and pride… and I understood for the first time the hearts of both my heavenly and earthly fathers towards me! Happy 4th Birthday Demide… I’m super proud to call you son. Luv, DeyemiTheDaddy ♥️♥️♥️ p.s. @damilolaokanlawon see how I fulfilled my promise of giving you beautiful sons 😁
