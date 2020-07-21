Despite the increase in the fight for gender equality in Nigeria, there are people who still believe women belong in certain roles that are not to be neglected.

One of such persons is a Europe-based Nigerian man identified as Mazi Uju Nwokoria, who shared his opinion via Facebook, where he left some jaws hanging and some impressed with his logic.

According to him, the major role of women is to bear and raise children. According to him, it is not to pursue a career or try to be wealthy.

Nwokoria added that women who do such are likely to be unhappy.

He wrote: “The major role of women in the society is to bear and raise children. It is not to pursue career or struggle to be wealthy. A woman who neglects this natural role may turn out unhappy.”

