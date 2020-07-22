Popular media personnel, Daddy Freeze in a recent statement has slammed a follower, who disclosed that his mother was still spanking when he was 37 years old.

The man in his explanation disclosed that the spanking stopped when he got married.

He wrote, “Till tomorrow, my mother a retired headmistress spanked me till I got married at 37. She stopped on the day I paid my wife bride price. At least, her cane has produced reasonable Nigerian.”

Daddy Freeze in his statement fired at the man as he described the man and his mother as psychopath.

He wrote, “If your mother was still spanking you at 37, she is a psychopath and she raised a psychopath. – The two of you are both mad!”

