Cross-dresser and self-acclaimed Nigerian male-barbie, Bobrisky, with real name Idris Okuneye has finally shown off the love of his life, who he popularly refers to as “bae”. In new posts on his page on Instagram, he shared photos of the boyfriend, known as Henry Ike and revealed that he’d asked for permission before posting the pictures.

He also revealed how he fought so hard for true love before he came along. He wrote,

“The wait is OVER !!! I’m not d type of person that like bringing my relationship here… but sometimes decision change. And I remember asking for ur permission to do dis… you asked me to go ahead.

When his followers questioned the truthfulness of his revelation, the cross-dresser revealed that he is not chasing clout, as he thought deeply about showing off his “bae” before he went ahead to do it.

He wrote alongside a conversation he had with his bae before sharing his photos,

Do u think I have time for CLOUT ? No way. Before uploading my boo I thought about it deeply… he is a darling and deserve to be celebrate. You all know I don’t care about ur opinion thou. Baby @henryike read comment and laugh ❤️❤️❤️

More photos of his bae below,